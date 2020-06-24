3306 Silverleaf DR

Amenities

Updated home w/ versatile floor plan, featuring two living areas (one works great as a media room)*Open concept kitchen w/ center island, granite counters & stainless appliances*Bamboo wood flooring throughout (no carpet!)*Spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet, double vanity & sunken shower/tub combo*Large, indoor utility room w/ storage*Detached garage w/ shop area & plenty of extra parking*French doors lead to a private backyard w/ built-in BBQ grill*Spectacular oak trees shade the lot*Welcome home!