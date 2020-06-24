All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM

3306 Silverleaf DR

3306 Silverleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Silverleaf Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Updated home w/ versatile floor plan, featuring two living areas (one works great as a media room)*Open concept kitchen w/ center island, granite counters & stainless appliances*Bamboo wood flooring throughout (no carpet!)*Spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet, double vanity & sunken shower/tub combo*Large, indoor utility room w/ storage*Detached garage w/ shop area & plenty of extra parking*French doors lead to a private backyard w/ built-in BBQ grill*Spectacular oak trees shade the lot*Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Silverleaf DR have any available units?
3306 Silverleaf DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Silverleaf DR have?
Some of 3306 Silverleaf DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Silverleaf DR currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Silverleaf DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Silverleaf DR pet-friendly?
No, 3306 Silverleaf DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3306 Silverleaf DR offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Silverleaf DR offers parking.
Does 3306 Silverleaf DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Silverleaf DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Silverleaf DR have a pool?
No, 3306 Silverleaf DR does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Silverleaf DR have accessible units?
No, 3306 Silverleaf DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Silverleaf DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 Silverleaf DR has units with dishwashers.
