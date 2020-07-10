All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3305 Merrie Lynn

3305 Merrie Lynn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Merrie Lynn Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3305 Merrie Lynn Available 08/07/20 Rare 2/1 w/ Basement in Cherrywood! - A MUST SEE!! 2/1 with updated kitchen & bathroom. Private fenced yard, pets okay. Close to UT shuttle. Lots of storage space in basement.

(RLNE4058842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Merrie Lynn have any available units?
3305 Merrie Lynn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3305 Merrie Lynn currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Merrie Lynn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Merrie Lynn pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Merrie Lynn is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Merrie Lynn offer parking?
No, 3305 Merrie Lynn does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Merrie Lynn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Merrie Lynn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Merrie Lynn have a pool?
No, 3305 Merrie Lynn does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Merrie Lynn have accessible units?
No, 3305 Merrie Lynn does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Merrie Lynn have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Merrie Lynn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Merrie Lynn have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Merrie Lynn does not have units with air conditioning.

