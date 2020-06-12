Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2
3305 Mcelroy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Allandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3305 Mcelroy Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location in the highly sought after Allandale neighborhood! A clean 2bed/1bath with a good backyard. Fresh paint throughout, brand new gas stove and new carpet in the bedrooms. A must see!
(RLNE5426945)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 have any available units?
3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 have?
Some of 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 McElroy Dr Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin