Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:25 PM
1 of 10
3305 Blumie ST
3305 Blumie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3305 Blumie Street, Austin, TX 78745
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
Location, location, location!! Recently renovated with luxury finishes throughout. No carpet. Courtyard and private side yard/ dog run. Make yourself at home!https://tours.virtuance.com/1557717?idx=1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3305 Blumie ST have any available units?
3305 Blumie ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3305 Blumie ST have?
Some of 3305 Blumie ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3305 Blumie ST currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Blumie ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Blumie ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Blumie ST is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Blumie ST offer parking?
No, 3305 Blumie ST does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Blumie ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Blumie ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Blumie ST have a pool?
No, 3305 Blumie ST does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Blumie ST have accessible units?
No, 3305 Blumie ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Blumie ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Blumie ST does not have units with dishwashers.
