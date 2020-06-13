All apartments in Austin
3301 Merrie Lynn

3301 Merrie Lynn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Merrie Lynn Avenue, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3301 Merrie Lynn Available 07/05/20 2/1 with bonus room in Cherrywood Available July! - Amazing Cherrywood location! 2/1 with bonus room and fenced in backyard! Hardwood floors throughout. Window units for A/C. Available for July! Pets ok! Stackable washer dryer connections.

(RLNE3196416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Merrie Lynn have any available units?
3301 Merrie Lynn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 Merrie Lynn have?
Some of 3301 Merrie Lynn's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Merrie Lynn currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Merrie Lynn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Merrie Lynn pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 Merrie Lynn is pet friendly.
Does 3301 Merrie Lynn offer parking?
No, 3301 Merrie Lynn does not offer parking.
Does 3301 Merrie Lynn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Merrie Lynn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Merrie Lynn have a pool?
No, 3301 Merrie Lynn does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Merrie Lynn have accessible units?
No, 3301 Merrie Lynn does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Merrie Lynn have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Merrie Lynn does not have units with dishwashers.
