All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3301 China Grv #a.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3301 China Grv #a
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:05 PM

3301 China Grv #a

3301 China Grv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3301 China Grv, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
garage
Great 3 bed/2 bath half-duplex near Sunset Valley! Nice, open living, dining, kitchen area with lots of light. Many recent updates. Large fenced yard. One car attached garage. Extra soundproofing installed in walls between duplexes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 China Grv #a have any available units?
3301 China Grv #a doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3301 China Grv #a currently offering any rent specials?
3301 China Grv #a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 China Grv #a pet-friendly?
No, 3301 China Grv #a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3301 China Grv #a offer parking?
Yes, 3301 China Grv #a offers parking.
Does 3301 China Grv #a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 China Grv #a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 China Grv #a have a pool?
No, 3301 China Grv #a does not have a pool.
Does 3301 China Grv #a have accessible units?
No, 3301 China Grv #a does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 China Grv #a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 China Grv #a has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 China Grv #a have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 China Grv #a does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harmon Square
4719 Harmon Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv
Austin, TX 78759
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin