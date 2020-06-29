Great 3 bed/2 bath half-duplex near Sunset Valley! Nice, open living, dining, kitchen area with lots of light. Many recent updates. Large fenced yard. One car attached garage. Extra soundproofing installed in walls between duplexes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3301 China Grv #a have any available units?
3301 China Grv #a doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3301 China Grv #a currently offering any rent specials?
3301 China Grv #a is not currently offering any rent specials.