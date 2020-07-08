All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 330 S. Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
330 S. Lamar Blvd
Last updated November 20 2019 at 2:32 PM

330 S. Lamar Blvd

330 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Barton Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

330 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Barton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
trash valet
This building is like that normal kid in middle school. For a long time, he was kinda just there. Nice, agreeable, but not too exciting. Like pleasing wallpaper. And then, as time moved on, people got older, he got pinned down too many times in the friend zone due to his lukewarm charm and mild demeanor. But things changed. After listening to lots of inspiring podcasts, he discovered a newfound enthusiasm for the gym, classic literary texts, and uncovered a sharp piercing witt capable of making even the most steel faced grumpy old men giggle like school kids. Now, his instagram followers have exploded in numbers and quality. Just like this building. Exactly the same. Super cool.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Ceramic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen

Under-Counter Mounted Sinks

Stainless GE Appliances Including Oversized Ovens

Accent Pendant Lighting Over Kitchen Islands

Choice of Bamboo or Espresso Color Flooring with Designer Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets

Select Floor Plans Feature 11' Ceilings and 20' Vaulted Ceilings

Dramatic 9' Ceilings Throughout Most Floor Plans

In Select Homes. Amenities Subject to Change.

Deep Soaking Tubs

Modern Solar Screens Allow Privacy

Large Covered Patios

Valet Trash Service

Convenient Trash Chutes on Each Floor

Washers and Dryers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Serene Pool and Spa

Luxury Wood Deck

High End Fitness Zone

Onsite Specialty Retail

Card Access Garage Parking

___________________

Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating

I am your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I am well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I am also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 S. Lamar Blvd have any available units?
330 S. Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 S. Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 330 S. Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 S. Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
330 S. Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 S. Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 330 S. Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 330 S. Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 330 S. Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 330 S. Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 S. Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 S. Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 330 S. Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 330 S. Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 330 S. Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 330 S. Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 S. Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd
Austin, TX 78753
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin