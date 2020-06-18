330 North Lamar Blvd

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin.



This place has that "Ball pit from Discovery Zone" fun feel. (Side note: RIP Discovery Zone) While you won't necessarily find ball pits or arcades, or delicious slices of previously frozen birthday pizza (unless you order them). You will find an array of fun inducing fanciful amenities. Like a pool.and a grill...for meats.and a room with weights that is kinda like a gym. You'll even have access to a room that kinda feels inspired by Roman Aqueducts, mixed with some central texas sizzliness. Well anyways, I am sure it made sense in the drawings. Can't win em all.



Apartment Amenities



Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances



Elegant granite countertops



Kitchen islands



Under-mount deep stainless sink in kitchens



Plank flooring in kitchens & baths



Custom wood cabinetry with plenty of storage



Nine-foot and ten-foot ceilings



Full-size washer & dryer connections in every apartment



Washers and dryers



Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms



Expansive walk-in closets



Contemporary lighting package



Six-panel interior doors



Spa-inspired designer bathrooms



Oversized soaking tubs or stand-up shower with luxury tile surrounds



Private balconies



Private walk-up street level entrances



Community Amenities



ENERGY STAR® Certified community



Resort-style swimming pool with gas grills and poolside dining



24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone



24-hour resident business center with Wi-Fi, printing and scanning



Java and tea stop



Relaxing zen garden with fountain



Convenient elevators



Covered parking garage with fob access and complimentary guest parking



Bicycle and additional storage available



Self-service Luxer One package lockers



Gated access with call-pad for guests



Spectacular downtown and hill country views



Pet-friendly community



Valet waste and recycling



Minutes to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike Trail, local restaurants and retail



Located one block from Capital Metro and UT shuttle stops



