Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

330 North Lamar Blvd

330 North Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
valet service
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

This place has that "Ball pit from Discovery Zone" fun feel. (Side note: RIP Discovery Zone) While you won't necessarily find ball pits or arcades, or delicious slices of previously frozen birthday pizza (unless you order them). You will find an array of fun inducing fanciful amenities. Like a pool.and a grill...for meats.and a room with weights that is kinda like a gym. You'll even have access to a room that kinda feels inspired by Roman Aqueducts, mixed with some central texas sizzliness. Well anyways, I am sure it made sense in the drawings. Can't win em all.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances

Elegant granite countertops

Kitchen islands

Under-mount deep stainless sink in kitchens

Plank flooring in kitchens & baths

Custom wood cabinetry with plenty of storage

Nine-foot and ten-foot ceilings

Full-size washer & dryer connections in every apartment

Washers and dryers

Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms

Expansive walk-in closets

Contemporary lighting package

Six-panel interior doors

Spa-inspired designer bathrooms

Oversized soaking tubs or stand-up shower with luxury tile surrounds

Private balconies

Private walk-up street level entrances

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

ENERGY STAR® Certified community

Resort-style swimming pool with gas grills and poolside dining

24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone

24-hour resident business center with Wi-Fi, printing and scanning

Java and tea stop

Relaxing zen garden with fountain

Convenient elevators

Covered parking garage with fob access and complimentary guest parking

Bicycle and additional storage available

Self-service Luxer One package lockers

Gated access with call-pad for guests

Spectacular downtown and hill country views

Pet-friendly community

Valet waste and recycling

Minutes to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike Trail, local restaurants and retail

Located one block from Capital Metro and UT shuttle stops

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 North Lamar Blvd have any available units?
330 North Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 North Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 330 North Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 North Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
330 North Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 North Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 North Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 330 North Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 330 North Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 330 North Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 North Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 North Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 330 North Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 330 North Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 330 North Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 330 North Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 North Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
