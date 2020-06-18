330 North Lamar Blvd

Amenities
This place has that "Ball pit from Discovery Zone" fun feel. (Side note: RIP Discovery Zone) While you won't necessarily find ball pits or arcades, or delicious slices of previously frozen birthday pizza (unless you order them). You will find an array of fun inducing fanciful amenities. Like a pool.and a grill...for meats.and a room with weights that is kinda like a gym. You'll even have access to a room that kinda feels inspired by Roman Aqueducts, mixed with some central texas sizzliness. Well anyways, I am sure it made sense in the drawings. Can't win em all.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances
Elegant granite countertops
Kitchen islands
Under-mount deep stainless sink in kitchens
Plank flooring in kitchens & baths
Custom wood cabinetry with plenty of storage
Nine-foot and ten-foot ceilings
Full-size washer & dryer connections in every apartment
Washers and dryers
Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms
Expansive walk-in closets
Contemporary lighting package
Six-panel interior doors
Spa-inspired designer bathrooms
Oversized soaking tubs or stand-up shower with luxury tile surrounds
Private balconies
Private walk-up street level entrances
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
ENERGY STAR® Certified community
Resort-style swimming pool with gas grills and poolside dining
24-hour state-of-the-art fitness zone
24-hour resident business center with Wi-Fi, printing and scanning
Java and tea stop
Relaxing zen garden with fountain
Convenient elevators
Covered parking garage with fob access and complimentary guest parking
Bicycle and additional storage available
Self-service Luxer One package lockers
Gated access with call-pad for guests
Spectacular downtown and hill country views
Pet-friendly community
Valet waste and recycling
Minutes to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike Trail, local restaurants and retail
Located one block from Capital Metro and UT shuttle stops