All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3225 Stirrat Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3225 Stirrat Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 11:59 AM

3225 Stirrat Street

3225 Stirrat Street · (512) 640-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3225 Stirrat Street, Austin, TX 78660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Apply online. Tenant occupied and not avail for Agent showing until tenant moves out 6/30. Gorgeous home sits on a corner lot. Two story, open floor plan design features, granite counters, lots of natural light, large bedrooms, large walk in closets, a double vanity, separate shower, & garden tub. Cose to Samsung, Dell, GM, IBM, Applied Materials, & St. David's Medical Ctr. Short drive to shopping, schools, & metro rail. Amazing Community Pool!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,899, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,899, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Stirrat Street have any available units?
3225 Stirrat Street has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Stirrat Street have?
Some of 3225 Stirrat Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Stirrat Street currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Stirrat Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Stirrat Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Stirrat Street is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Stirrat Street offer parking?
No, 3225 Stirrat Street does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Stirrat Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Stirrat Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Stirrat Street have a pool?
Yes, 3225 Stirrat Street has a pool.
Does 3225 Stirrat Street have accessible units?
No, 3225 Stirrat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Stirrat Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Stirrat Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3225 Stirrat Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity