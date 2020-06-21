3225 Stirrat Street

Amenities
Apply online. Tenant occupied and not avail for Agent showing until tenant moves out 6/30. Gorgeous home sits on a corner lot. Two story, open floor plan design features, granite counters, lots of natural light, large bedrooms, large walk in closets, a double vanity, separate shower, & garden tub. Cose to Samsung, Dell, GM, IBM, Applied Materials, & St. David's Medical Ctr. Short drive to shopping, schools, & metro rail. Amazing Community Pool!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,899, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,899, Available 7/10/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
