3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B

Amenities
Updated, Desirable 2B/2.5B condo in EANES! - 1/2 month free rent for Move in by 2/15/20! Updated, Desirable 2B/2.5B condo in EANES! Freshly painted exterior, Recent re-roof, New Fence, Large garage climate controlled w/ epoxy floor! Quartz counters, SS Bosch dishwasher & range, Custom pantry, Security system, Built-in TV, Electric fireplace, Tile down & wood up, Master w/ Jacuzzi tub & Rainhead shower, Custom w/i closet & built-in safe! $20 due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.
