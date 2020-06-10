All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B

3224 Tamarron Boulevard · (512) 618-9228
Location

3224 Tamarron Boulevard, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B - · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated, Desirable 2B/2.5B condo in EANES! - 1/2 month free rent for Move in by 2/15/20! Updated, Desirable 2B/2.5B condo in EANES! Freshly painted exterior, Recent re-roof, New Fence, Large garage climate controlled w/ epoxy floor! Quartz counters, SS Bosch dishwasher & range, Custom pantry, Security system, Built-in TV, Electric fireplace, Tile down & wood up, Master w/ Jacuzzi tub & Rainhead shower, Custom w/i closet & built-in safe! $20 due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to doorstep under Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5463699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B have any available units?
3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B have?
Some of 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B does offer parking.
Does 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B have a pool?
No, 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B has units with dishwashers.
