Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

3220 S. 1st

3220 First St · No Longer Available
Location

3220 First St, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3a576d0a6 ---- Welcome home to Stoney Ridge in Austin, Texas. We invite you to scroll through our photo gallery for an extensive look at why our residents love calling us home. Our beautifully landscaped community features heavily wooded grounds to make a tranquil setting. Located in the heart of the city, find an escape here with a breath of fresh air from your very own balcony or patio. Take some time to relax in our leasing office with a cozy fireplace and plenty of lounging room. While the Texas heat beats down, make a splash in our sparkling swimming pool or lounge poolside in the shade. Our spacious interior living spaces offer a variety of amenities with select units featuring upgrades, like fireplaces for your living conveniences. With the additional perks of covered parking and centrally located laundry facilities, it\'s all here. Just South of Downtown, Stoney Ridge is the perfect place to call home! Also, be sure to check out our extensive list of amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 S. 1st have any available units?
3220 S. 1st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 S. 1st have?
Some of 3220 S. 1st's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 S. 1st currently offering any rent specials?
3220 S. 1st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 S. 1st pet-friendly?
No, 3220 S. 1st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3220 S. 1st offer parking?
Yes, 3220 S. 1st does offer parking.
Does 3220 S. 1st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 S. 1st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 S. 1st have a pool?
Yes, 3220 S. 1st has a pool.
Does 3220 S. 1st have accessible units?
No, 3220 S. 1st does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 S. 1st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 S. 1st does not have units with dishwashers.
