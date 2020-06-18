3220 Gonzales St

Amenities

Working with me



Hi, I'm Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens.



Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you.



_________________________________ Go on. It's ok to cry a little bit (even a lot sometimes, like when you find the perfect breakfast taco). Anyways, when you wipe away the tears of joy, you can bask in the relief that you've finally found it. You've finally found the brand new, fresh out of the oven, perfectly located East Austin apartment. Yes, it's time to set off the fireworks. It's time to set off the white vatican smoke. Time to post that really inspirational instagram quote about following your apartment-related dreams. You did it. After weeks and weeks of searching, you've found your new apartment. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment dreams a reality.



Apartment Amenities



Live/Work flex space



SMART thermostats & lights w/Alexa & Apple home integration



Airy 10' ceilings



Mud rooms at entry



Quartz countertops



Simulated wood flooring



Sleek custom cabinetry



Spacious closets w/custom wood shelving



Oversized, energy efficient windows



Kitchen islands w/pendant lighting & butcher block counters



Under-cabinet lighting



Patio or balcony



Community Amenities



Over half acre outdoor amenity courtyard



Sky lounge located on 4th floor



On-site dog park



Poolside in/outdoor climate controlled entertainment space



Guest suite



Hospitality inspired clubroom



State-of-the-art fitness facility



Matrix, Rogue, and Peleton fitness equipment



Resort style pool



Attached & detached garages



Covered parking



Outdoor kitchen w/gas grills



