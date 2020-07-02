All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

3218 Gonzales Rd

3218 Gonzales St · No Longer Available
Location

3218 Gonzales St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fddf990a5 ----
Live/Work flex space
SMART thermostats & lights w/Alexa & Apple home integration
Airy 10? ceilings
Mud rooms at entry *
Quartz countertops
Simulated wood flooring
Sleek custom cabinetry
Spacious closets w/custom wood shelving
Oversized, energy efficient windows
Kitchen islands w/pendant lighting & butcher block counters *
Under-cabinet lighting
Patio or balcony

Over half acre outdoor amenity courtyard
Sky lounge located on 4th floor
On-site dog park
Poolside in/outdoor climate controlled entertainment space
Guest suite
Hospitality inspired clubroom
State-of-the-art fitness facility
Resort style pool
Attached & detached garages *
Covered parking *
Outdoor kitchen w/gas grills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Gonzales Rd have any available units?
3218 Gonzales Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 Gonzales Rd have?
Some of 3218 Gonzales Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Gonzales Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Gonzales Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Gonzales Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Gonzales Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Gonzales Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Gonzales Rd offers parking.
Does 3218 Gonzales Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Gonzales Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Gonzales Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3218 Gonzales Rd has a pool.
Does 3218 Gonzales Rd have accessible units?
No, 3218 Gonzales Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Gonzales Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Gonzales Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

