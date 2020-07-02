3218 Gonzales Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fddf990a5 ----
Live/Work flex space
SMART thermostats & lights w/Alexa & Apple home integration
Airy 10? ceilings
Mud rooms at entry *
Quartz countertops
Simulated wood flooring
Sleek custom cabinetry
Spacious closets w/custom wood shelving
Oversized, energy efficient windows
Kitchen islands w/pendant lighting & butcher block counters *
Under-cabinet lighting
Patio or balcony
Over half acre outdoor amenity courtyard
Sky lounge located on 4th floor
On-site dog park
Poolside in/outdoor climate controlled entertainment space
Guest suite
Hospitality inspired clubroom
State-of-the-art fitness facility
Resort style pool
Attached & detached garages *
Covered parking *
Outdoor kitchen w/gas grills