3211 Hampton Rd
3211 Hampton Rd

3211 Hampton Road · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Hampton Road, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3211 Hampton Rd Available 08/01/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 3 bed /2 bath Hyde Park Bungalow, complete remodel, fenced yard - Recently updated bungalow in North Campus. Convenient to Hancock Center, St David's and UT. Completely renovated kitchen and bathrooms. New exterior/interior paint. Spacious front and backyard. Stainless steel appliances. New tile in kitchen/bathrooms. Original hardwood in living, dining and bedrooms. Owner will allow double occupancy for a total of up to 6 Residents at $3,600/mo.

Available August

Call Brian for viewings

Brian Copland, REALTOR
512-576-0288

(RLNE3069439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Hampton Rd have any available units?
3211 Hampton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 3211 Hampton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Hampton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Hampton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3211 Hampton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3211 Hampton Rd offer parking?
No, 3211 Hampton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3211 Hampton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Hampton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Hampton Rd have a pool?
No, 3211 Hampton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Hampton Rd have accessible units?
No, 3211 Hampton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Hampton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 Hampton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 Hampton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 Hampton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

