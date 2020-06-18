3211 Esperanza Crossing

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
Everyone thought that idea was crazy. "What do you mean we are going to sell exorbitantly priced marble statues of house cats?! We are an enterprise software company!" Your colleagues thought you'd gone mad, and investors were close to pulling the plug. But nobody has your vision or stomach for bold business ventures.
But that's why you're CEO. That's why you make the big bucks. Since your dramatic pivot, sales have increased 1337% in 9 months. Customer retention has reached 99%. Employees have voted your company "Best Place to Work 2017" You are now on the cover of that magazine everyone reads, and you have been invited to speak at that conference with all those people. Most importantly, you have moved into this swanky apartment, where you can confidently bask in glory.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
10' to 13' ceilings
USB charging outlets
Bookcase or computer desk built-in
Wood style plank flooring
Urban mud room
Oversized walk-in closet with motion sensory light feature
Matte finish large porcelain tile floor in bathroom
Washer and dryer provided
Urban architecture with stoop entry, private balcony or screened porch
Two color schemes, The Esperanza and The Burnett
BRILLIANT GOURMET KITCHENS WITH EXQUISITE FINISHES
Three-CM slab granite with under mount farmhouse sink
Decorative glass tile backsplash
Stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave
Up to 25cb side-by-side refrigerator with door front dispensers
Kitchen islands with custom pot/pan storage and recyclables
Dramatic wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting
Satin brushed steel fixtures
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
17,000 square feet of exceptional shared spaces and places
Sidewalk internet café
Wi-Fi hot spot
Views of the infinity pool deck and urban scene
Open-air kitchen and entertainment areas
Outdoor media lounge
Sirius/XM radio
Pursuing the Austin Energy Green Building Two Star Rating
Bike parking and secured storage
Bike fixation station
Trash and recycle chutes
Four electric car charging stations
High efficiency plumbing and air conditioning
Energy Star appliances
Low VOC interior paints and coatings
Native and adapted landscape
Smart technology irrigation
Integrated pest control management
Public transportation nearby
High quality, double-glazed, low energy, operable windows
Energy efficient, digitally programmable thermostats