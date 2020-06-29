3209 Jack Cook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool shuffle board garage

Gorgeous must-see Walnut Hills home in northeast Austin with private pool and many recent updates. Pool and lawn care included! Quick access to Manor Rd and 183. New: flooring, high-end carpets, appliances, water heater, toilets, roof, gutters, freshly painted cabinets, fence and washer/dryer. This well-insulated open plan home includes a spacious living room with bookcase and stone planter, plus dining area, gorgeous remodeled kitchen, storage, mud room, window treatments and 2-car garage. The backyard is a true haven, completely fenced in with security gates, a kidney-shaped in-ground pool, large covered and uncovered patio, yard furniture, expansive lawn and shuffle board court. (Shed not included.) Pets welcome. Security deposit $2495.



Please contact us to see this beautiful home! For your safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, you also have the option to view our virtual tour of this beautiful property: https://www.icloud.com/photos/#0CymOQ2YGaYOToBPAsiznsgiw

