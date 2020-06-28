Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber online portal pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f23259a02c ---- Additional Storage Closets •All New Hardware •All New Hardware, Designer Lighting, Plumbing, ... •All New Hardware, Lighting, Plumbing, Black ... •BBQ/Picnic Area •Beautifully Landscaped Courtyards •Black Appliances •Cable Channel Package •Cable Package •Convenient Online Payment Services •Courtyard •Designer Lighting & Updated Hardware •Designer Paint Colors •Designer Paint Finishes •Enhanced Landscaping •Faux Wood Floring •Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections •Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections •Google Fiber Ready •Heat & Air Conditioning •Just Minutes from Downtown •Lighting And Faux Wood Floors •Near Public Transit •New Designer Lighting and Hardware Package •New Dog Parks for Pets •New Hardwood-Style Flooring •New Leash-free Bark Parks •Newly Renovated Interiors •Newly-Renovated W/Designer Upgrades •Online Maintenance Service Requests •Outdoor Kitchens •Parking •Patio/Balcony •Patio/Balcony with Outside Storage •Pool Lounge Seating Area •Private Patio/Balcony •Professional On-Site Management Team •Separate Dining Room •Separate Dining Rooms •Spacious Patio/Balconies W/Storage •Storage closet on patio •Storage Closet on Patio/Balcony •Two Leash-Free Bark Parks •Two Sparkling Pools •Washer/Dryer Connections •Wood Floors •Wood Style Flooring •Courtyard •Patio •Barbecue Area •Barbecue/Grill Fitness & Recreation •Fitness Center •Free Weights •Pool Features •Washer/Dryer Hookup •Air Conditioning •Heating •Cable Ready •Storage Units •Fireplace •Handrails •Wheelchair Accessible (Rooms) Kitchen •Dishwasher •Disposal •Kitchen •Microwave •Oven •Range •Refrigerator