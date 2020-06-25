Rent Calculator
Austin, TX
3207 Harris Park
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3207 Harris Park
3207 Harris Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3207 Harris Park Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3207 Harris Park Available 07/05/19 Charming 1/1 in Hyde Park- Avail July - Charming 1/1 with wood floors. Available for a July move in. Shared back yard (not fenced). Storage shed available for use.
(RLNE4784633)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3207 Harris Park have any available units?
3207 Harris Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3207 Harris Park currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Harris Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Harris Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Harris Park is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Harris Park offer parking?
No, 3207 Harris Park does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Harris Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Harris Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Harris Park have a pool?
No, 3207 Harris Park does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Harris Park have accessible units?
No, 3207 Harris Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Harris Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Harris Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Harris Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Harris Park does not have units with air conditioning.
