3207 1/2 Harris Park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3207 1/2 Harris Park

3207 1/2 Harris Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3207 1/2 Harris Park Ave, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3207 1/2 Harris Park Available 08/01/20 Charming 2/1 w/ Wood Floors - Avail August - Charming 2/1 with wood floors. Quick access to Red River or Duval, I35 and UT Campus. Refrigerator, gas range and stack washer/dryer provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 1/2 Harris Park have any available units?
3207 1/2 Harris Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 1/2 Harris Park have?
Some of 3207 1/2 Harris Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 1/2 Harris Park currently offering any rent specials?
3207 1/2 Harris Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 1/2 Harris Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 1/2 Harris Park is pet friendly.
Does 3207 1/2 Harris Park offer parking?
No, 3207 1/2 Harris Park does not offer parking.
Does 3207 1/2 Harris Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3207 1/2 Harris Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 1/2 Harris Park have a pool?
No, 3207 1/2 Harris Park does not have a pool.
Does 3207 1/2 Harris Park have accessible units?
No, 3207 1/2 Harris Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 1/2 Harris Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 1/2 Harris Park does not have units with dishwashers.
