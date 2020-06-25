All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

3200 S. 1st Street

3200 First St · No Longer Available
Location

3200 First St, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/190814d05d ---- Additional Community Amenities Covered Parking Coffee Bar Swimming Pool BBQ and Picnic Area Laundry Facility On Site Maintenance Additional Apartment Amenities Large beautiful Oak trees Vinyl plank flooring upgrade 1st floor Just a few miles south of downtown 2nd floor 3rd floor Balcony/Patio Dishwasher Cabinet Upgrades in Selected Units Appliance Upgrade in Selected Units Fireplace in Selected Units Plank Flooring Upgrade in Selected Units Additional Storage Air Conditioner Dry Bar Refrigerator W/D Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 S. 1st Street have any available units?
3200 S. 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 S. 1st Street have?
Some of 3200 S. 1st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 S. 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3200 S. 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 S. 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3200 S. 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3200 S. 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 3200 S. 1st Street offers parking.
Does 3200 S. 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 S. 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 S. 1st Street have a pool?
Yes, 3200 S. 1st Street has a pool.
Does 3200 S. 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 3200 S. 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 S. 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 S. 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
