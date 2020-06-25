3200 S. 1st Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/190814d05d ---- Additional Community Amenities Covered Parking Coffee Bar Swimming Pool BBQ and Picnic Area Laundry Facility On Site Maintenance Additional Apartment Amenities Large beautiful Oak trees Vinyl plank flooring upgrade 1st floor Just a few miles south of downtown 2nd floor 3rd floor Balcony/Patio Dishwasher Cabinet Upgrades in Selected Units Appliance Upgrade in Selected Units Fireplace in Selected Units Plank Flooring Upgrade in Selected Units Additional Storage Air Conditioner Dry Bar Refrigerator W/D Connections