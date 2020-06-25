---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/190814d05d ---- Additional Community Amenities Covered Parking Coffee Bar Swimming Pool BBQ and Picnic Area Laundry Facility On Site Maintenance Additional Apartment Amenities Large beautiful Oak trees Vinyl plank flooring upgrade 1st floor Just a few miles south of downtown 2nd floor 3rd floor Balcony/Patio Dishwasher Cabinet Upgrades in Selected Units Appliance Upgrade in Selected Units Fireplace in Selected Units Plank Flooring Upgrade in Selected Units Additional Storage Air Conditioner Dry Bar Refrigerator W/D Connections
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 S. 1st Street have any available units?
3200 S. 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 S. 1st Street have?
Some of 3200 S. 1st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 S. 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3200 S. 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.