All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3200 Duval St Apt 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Austin, TX
3200 Duval St Apt 307
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3200 Duval St Apt 307
3200 Duval Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3200 Duval Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 Duval St Apt 307 have any available units?
3200 Duval St Apt 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3200 Duval St Apt 307 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Duval St Apt 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Duval St Apt 307 pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Duval St Apt 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 3200 Duval St Apt 307 offer parking?
No, 3200 Duval St Apt 307 does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Duval St Apt 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Duval St Apt 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Duval St Apt 307 have a pool?
No, 3200 Duval St Apt 307 does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Duval St Apt 307 have accessible units?
No, 3200 Duval St Apt 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Duval St Apt 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Duval St Apt 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Duval St Apt 307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Duval St Apt 307 does not have units with air conditioning.
