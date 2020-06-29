All apartments in Austin
316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A
316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A

316 West William Cannon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
This duplex in South Austin is conveniently located with easy access to I-35, bus stops, and a variety of shopping/grocery stores. The inside has been extensively remodeled with quartz countertops in the kitchen, granite in the bathroom, and all brand new fixtures throughout, The flooring is a mix of laminate vinyl plank, tile, and carpet. There is a gas fireplace in the living room, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and a utility room with hookups for your own W/D. There is an attached 1-car carport and a small, fenced in patio. Lawn care is included in the rent. *BONUS- free Google Fiber until Aug 2020*
Duplex on William Cannon, between Congress and South 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A have any available units?
316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A have?
Some of 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A offers parking.
Does 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A have a pool?
No, 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 West William Cannon Drive - A, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
