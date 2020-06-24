3111 Tom Green St, Austin, TX 78705 North University
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
UT PRE LEASE: Charming 1 bed/ 1bath North Campus Condo. Walk to UT. - North campus gated condo. Walk to UT. Great 1 bed / 1 bath for a single resident. Nice living area with crown molding and fireplace. Tile throughout. Central AC and heat/ washer/dryer. Open kitchen to living area. Patio. One reserved parking spot included
Available August
Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 for viewings Brian Copland REALTOR Realty Austin
(RLNE1960872)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3111 Tom Green Unit 106 have any available units?
3111 Tom Green Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Tom Green Unit 106 have?
Some of 3111 Tom Green Unit 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Tom Green Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Tom Green Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.