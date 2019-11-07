All apartments in Austin
3111 Silkgrass Bnd

3111 Silkgrass Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Silkgrass Bnd, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Silkgrass - Property Id: 139439

Beautiful one-story home in a safe, quiet part of Cherry Creek neighborhood off Brodie lane.
Fresh paint, new Luxury Vinyl plank floors, Clean interior, huge open living area, lots of natural light, spacious master bedroom, separate shower and tub in master bath.
Low utility bills - LED lights throughout, Nest thermostat, Brand new AC system, Smart locks.
Private shaded backyard, neighborhood park with children's playscape inside the community, highly desirable Austin ISD schools.
Close proximity to shopping/dining/grocery/bank/pharmacy/daycare/gas, convenient highway access.
Yard maintenance & Pest control provided by Landlord. Move-in ready!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139439p
Property Id 139439

(RLNE5038322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Silkgrass Bnd have any available units?
3111 Silkgrass Bnd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Silkgrass Bnd have?
Some of 3111 Silkgrass Bnd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Silkgrass Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Silkgrass Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Silkgrass Bnd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Silkgrass Bnd is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Silkgrass Bnd offer parking?
No, 3111 Silkgrass Bnd does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Silkgrass Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Silkgrass Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Silkgrass Bnd have a pool?
No, 3111 Silkgrass Bnd does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Silkgrass Bnd have accessible units?
No, 3111 Silkgrass Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Silkgrass Bnd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Silkgrass Bnd has units with dishwashers.
