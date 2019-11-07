3111 Silkgrass Bnd

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Silkgrass - Property Id: 139439



Beautiful one-story home in a safe, quiet part of Cherry Creek neighborhood off Brodie lane.

Fresh paint, new Luxury Vinyl plank floors, Clean interior, huge open living area, lots of natural light, spacious master bedroom, separate shower and tub in master bath.

Low utility bills - LED lights throughout, Nest thermostat, Brand new AC system, Smart locks.

Private shaded backyard, neighborhood park with children's playscape inside the community, highly desirable Austin ISD schools.

Close proximity to shopping/dining/grocery/bank/pharmacy/daycare/gas, convenient highway access.

Yard maintenance & Pest control provided by Landlord. Move-in ready!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139439p

Property Id 139439



(RLNE5038322)