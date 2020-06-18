All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

311 West Ave

311 West Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 West Avenue, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Balcony

Hardwood Flooring

10' Ceilings

Pool Views

Stainless Steel Appliances

Built-In Bookshelves

Laminate Flooring

Tiled Flooring

9' Ceilings

Washer/Dryer

Granite Countertops

Juliette Balcony

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Pet Policy

Green Recognition

Pool

Resident Lounge

Business Center

Laundry Facility

Controlled Access

Covered Parking

Cyber Lounge

Close to Public Transportation

Additional Storage Available

Fitness Center

Courtyard

Bicycle Storage

Package Acceptance

Grilling Area

Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 West Ave have any available units?
311 West Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 West Ave have?
Some of 311 West Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 311 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 311 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 311 West Ave does offer parking.
Does 311 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 West Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 311 West Ave has a pool.
Does 311 West Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 311 West Ave has accessible units.
Does 311 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
