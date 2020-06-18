311 West Ave

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Wouldn't it be nice to be King or Queen? But without that whole "actually having to rule over a nation of politically agitated citizens" thing. You know, just the fun parts, like being all boojee and stuff, having a sweet throne, a relaxing pool to hang out by, and maybe even an occasional parade in your honor? Well, this living here is sorta like that.



Apartment Amenities



Balcony



Hardwood Flooring



10' Ceilings



Pool Views



Stainless Steel Appliances



Built-In Bookshelves



Laminate Flooring



Tiled Flooring



9' Ceilings



Washer/Dryer



Granite Countertops



Juliette Balcony



Community Amenities



Pet Policy



Green Recognition



Pool



Resident Lounge



Business Center



Laundry Facility



Controlled Access



Covered Parking



Cyber Lounge



Close to Public Transportation



Additional Storage Available



Fitness Center



Courtyard



Bicycle Storage



Package Acceptance



Grilling Area



Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas



