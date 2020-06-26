311 W 5th St #807

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Plaza Lofts - True loft style living in the heart of downtown Austin! This sleek 1 bed, 1.5 bath home features floor to ceiling windows, spacious open floor plan, concrete floors & numerous upgrades. The condo is one of a kind due to its renovation including gourmet kitchen, custom master closet, upgraded lighting & urban design. Plaza Lofts offers concierge service & gated parking. Don't miss the rooftop pool.



Start/End dates flexible - per HOA 3 months minimum rental period required.



(RLNE4888750)