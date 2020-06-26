All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 13 2019 at 12:16 PM

311 W 5th St #807

311 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Plaza Lofts - True loft style living in the heart of downtown Austin! This sleek 1 bed, 1.5 bath home features floor to ceiling windows, spacious open floor plan, concrete floors & numerous upgrades. The condo is one of a kind due to its renovation including gourmet kitchen, custom master closet, upgraded lighting & urban design. Plaza Lofts offers concierge service & gated parking. Don't miss the rooftop pool.

Start/End dates flexible - per HOA 3 months minimum rental period required.\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Pool, Balcony, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Gym, Doorman, Buzzer/Wireless Intercom, Dryer

(RLNE4888750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 W 5th St #807 have any available units?
311 W 5th St #807 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 W 5th St #807 have?
Some of 311 W 5th St #807's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 W 5th St #807 currently offering any rent specials?
311 W 5th St #807 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 W 5th St #807 pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 W 5th St #807 is pet friendly.
Does 311 W 5th St #807 offer parking?
Yes, 311 W 5th St #807 offers parking.
Does 311 W 5th St #807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 W 5th St #807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 W 5th St #807 have a pool?
Yes, 311 W 5th St #807 has a pool.
Does 311 W 5th St #807 have accessible units?
No, 311 W 5th St #807 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 W 5th St #807 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 W 5th St #807 has units with dishwashers.
