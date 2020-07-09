Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
311 W 35th Street
311 35th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
311 35th St, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRE LEASE for AUG 1, 2019 MOVE IN:
modern construction, great location, north side of UT campus close to Amy's Ice Cream! Owner pays lawn maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 W 35th Street have any available units?
311 W 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 311 W 35th Street have?
Some of 311 W 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 311 W 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 W 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 W 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 W 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 311 W 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 W 35th Street offers parking.
Does 311 W 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 W 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 W 35th Street have a pool?
No, 311 W 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 W 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 311 W 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 W 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 W 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
