311 Bowie Street, Austin, TX 78703 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Electronic Entry Door Systems AT&T U-verse Digital Cable and Internet Built-In Desks and Cabinetry* Built-In Linen Cabinets Built-In Pantries and Wine Racks Cabinetry Available in Three Different Finishes Gloss White, Walnut, and Wenge Contemporary Polished Chrome Hardware Dark Oak and Natural Walnut Hardwood Flooring European Cabinetry with Stainless Steel Toe Kicks Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Framed Vanity Mirrors Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers Gas Ranges Glass Mosaic and Porcelain Backsplashes Individual Storage Closets Marble, Quartz and Granite Countertops Open Floor Plans Penthouses Include Upgraded Appliances and Increased Ceiling Heights Private Terraces in Most Residences Pulldown, High Arc Gooseneck Kitchen Faucets Rainwater Showerheads Side-by-Side Refrigerator with in-door water and ice dispenser Soaking Tubs Solar Window Shades with 3" Anodized Silver Fascias Solid Core, 8' Doors Stainless Steel Appliances Undermount Sinks, Including Single Basin, 10" Deep Kitchen Sink Walk-In Closets with Wooden Shelving and Built-In Shoe Shelving ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Equipped by Precor on Rooftop 24 Hour Concierge Service 31st Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Grilling Area, and Numerous Seating Areas Clubroom with Multiple Televisions 10th Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Dog Park, Water Feature, and Numerous Seating Areas Dog Grooming Room Coffee Bar Conference Area Free use of Community Bikes, Stand-Up Paddle Boards and Kayaks Bicycle Storage and Maintenance Room Adjacent to Shoal Creek, Hike and Bike Trail, and B-cycle Station SILVER LEED Certified Elegantly Appointed Corridors Across the Street from Whole Foods Controlled Access Vehicle Charging Stations Gated Parking Online Payments Available Private Garages Available ---------------------- Who is this guy? Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I’m Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I’ve found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it’s pretty fun. It also turns out I’m pretty good at it. It also also turns out I’m like super free to work with. So….give me a call? [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3583269 ]