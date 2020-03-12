All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 311 Bowie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
311 Bowie Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

311 Bowie Street

311 Bowie Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 Bowie Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
311 Bowie Street, Austin, TX 78703 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can’t be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I’ve taken here have had that “looney toons jaw drop” expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Electronic Entry Door Systems AT&T U-verse Digital Cable and Internet Built-In Desks and Cabinetry* Built-In Linen Cabinets Built-In Pantries and Wine Racks Cabinetry Available in Three Different Finishes Gloss White, Walnut, and Wenge Contemporary Polished Chrome Hardware Dark Oak and Natural Walnut Hardwood Flooring European Cabinetry with Stainless Steel Toe Kicks Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Framed Vanity Mirrors Full-Size, Front-Load Washers and Dryers Gas Ranges Glass Mosaic and Porcelain Backsplashes Individual Storage Closets Marble, Quartz and Granite Countertops Open Floor Plans Penthouses Include Upgraded Appliances and Increased Ceiling Heights Private Terraces in Most Residences Pulldown, High Arc Gooseneck Kitchen Faucets Rainwater Showerheads Side-by-Side Refrigerator with in-door water and ice dispenser Soaking Tubs Solar Window Shades with 3" Anodized Silver Fascias Solid Core, 8' Doors Stainless Steel Appliances Undermount Sinks, Including Single Basin, 10" Deep Kitchen Sink Walk-In Closets with Wooden Shelving and Built-In Shoe Shelving ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Equipped by Precor on Rooftop 24 Hour Concierge Service 31st Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Grilling Area, and Numerous Seating Areas Clubroom with Multiple Televisions 10th Floor Outdoor Deck with Fire Pit, Dog Park, Water Feature, and Numerous Seating Areas Dog Grooming Room Coffee Bar Conference Area Free use of Community Bikes, Stand-Up Paddle Boards and Kayaks Bicycle Storage and Maintenance Room Adjacent to Shoal Creek, Hike and Bike Trail, and B-cycle Station SILVER LEED Certified Elegantly Appointed Corridors Across the Street from Whole Foods Controlled Access Vehicle Charging Stations Gated Parking Online Payments Available Private Garages Available ---------------------- Who is this guy? Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I’m Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I’ve found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it’s pretty fun. It also turns out I’m pretty good at it. It also also turns out I’m like super free to work with. So….give me a call? [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3583269 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Bowie Street have any available units?
311 Bowie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Bowie Street have?
Some of 311 Bowie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Bowie Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Bowie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Bowie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Bowie Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 Bowie Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 Bowie Street does offer parking.
Does 311 Bowie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Bowie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Bowie Street have a pool?
No, 311 Bowie Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Bowie Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Bowie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Bowie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Bowie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 311 Bowie Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity