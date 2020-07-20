All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 311 5401 E Parmer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
311 5401 E Parmer Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 5401 E Parmer Lane

5401 Parmer Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5401 Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30421)
A Plus Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 5401 E Parmer Lane have any available units?
311 5401 E Parmer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 311 5401 E Parmer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
311 5401 E Parmer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 5401 E Parmer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 311 5401 E Parmer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 311 5401 E Parmer Lane offer parking?
No, 311 5401 E Parmer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 311 5401 E Parmer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 5401 E Parmer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 5401 E Parmer Lane have a pool?
No, 311 5401 E Parmer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 311 5401 E Parmer Lane have accessible units?
No, 311 5401 E Parmer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 311 5401 E Parmer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 5401 E Parmer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 5401 E Parmer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 5401 E Parmer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin