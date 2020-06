Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

You're going to love it here! The location is ideal, close to the Hyde Park area and conveniently located on shuttle bus route. Live only minutes from UT, downtown, and campus area shopping, dining, and entertainment. Bring along your pets too! Vacancies here go quickly, call today for more information! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.