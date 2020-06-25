3100 Manchaca RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hot So. Lamar 78704 LAAN Residence 3 bdrm/3.5 bath- bright open modern living. Beautiful wood floors on 2nd & 3rd FL. Huge quartz countertop space in the kitchen, waterfall island w/gas stove & stainless steel appliances. Luxury Mster bath w/soaking tub & large walk-in shower. Rare Parking for 4! Community Pool, grill, dog run. Top-down/bottom-up window treatments. Close to S. 1st & SoCo. Enjoy nature's beauty at Barton Creek Greenbelt or go for a jog on the Violet Crown Trail. Just 3 miles to Downtown!