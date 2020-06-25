All apartments in Austin
Location

3100 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hot So. Lamar 78704 LAAN Residence 3 bdrm/3.5 bath- bright open modern living. Beautiful wood floors on 2nd & 3rd FL. Huge quartz countertop space in the kitchen, waterfall island w/gas stove & stainless steel appliances. Luxury Mster bath w/soaking tub & large walk-in shower. Rare Parking for 4! Community Pool, grill, dog run. Top-down/bottom-up window treatments. Close to S. 1st & SoCo. Enjoy nature's beauty at Barton Creek Greenbelt or go for a jog on the Violet Crown Trail. Just 3 miles to Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Manchaca RD have any available units?
3100 Manchaca RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Manchaca RD have?
Some of 3100 Manchaca RD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Manchaca RD currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Manchaca RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Manchaca RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Manchaca RD is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Manchaca RD offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Manchaca RD offers parking.
Does 3100 Manchaca RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Manchaca RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Manchaca RD have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Manchaca RD has a pool.
Does 3100 Manchaca RD have accessible units?
No, 3100 Manchaca RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Manchaca RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Manchaca RD has units with dishwashers.
