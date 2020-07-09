310 North Lamar

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b214aa9098 ---- AMENITIES AND FEATURES Community Amenities Resort-style swimming pool State-of-the-art fitness zone Resident business center with Wi-Fi Cyber cafe Relaxing courtyards with fountain Convenient elevator Parking garage with limited access Bicycle storage Self-service Luxer One package lockers Gated access Spectacular downtown views Additional storage available Pet-friendly community Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available Apartment Features Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances Elegant granite countertops Kitchen islands* Hardwood floors in kitchens & baths Custom wood cabinetry Nine-foot ceilings Full-size washer & dryer connections in every apartment Washers and dryers* Spacious walk-in closets Beautiful designer bathrooms Oversized soaking tubs Contemporary lighting package Private balconies * In select apartment homes