310 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703 Clarksville
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b214aa9098 ---- AMENITIES AND FEATURES Community Amenities Resort-style swimming pool State-of-the-art fitness zone Resident business center with Wi-Fi Cyber cafe Relaxing courtyards with fountain Convenient elevator Parking garage with limited access Bicycle storage Self-service Luxer One package lockers Gated access Spectacular downtown views Additional storage available Pet-friendly community Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available Apartment Features Fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances Elegant granite countertops Kitchen islands* Hardwood floors in kitchens & baths Custom wood cabinetry Nine-foot ceilings Full-size washer & dryer connections in every apartment Washers and dryers* Spacious walk-in closets Beautiful designer bathrooms Oversized soaking tubs Contemporary lighting package Private balconies * In select apartment homes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 North Lamar have any available units?
310 North Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 North Lamar have?
Some of 310 North Lamar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 North Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
310 North Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 North Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 North Lamar is pet friendly.
Does 310 North Lamar offer parking?
Yes, 310 North Lamar offers parking.
Does 310 North Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 North Lamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 North Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 310 North Lamar has a pool.
Does 310 North Lamar have accessible units?
No, 310 North Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 310 North Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 North Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
