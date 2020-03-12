310 East Croslin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Very nice updated apartment home with hard surface flooring ready for move in! All appliances included! Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer! 2 parking spots included!



Air conditioning, Cable ready, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets



Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $999, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.