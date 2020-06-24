Rent Calculator
309 E 34th
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM
1 of 1
309 E 34th
309 East 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
309 East 34th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
309 E 34th Available 08/01/19 -
(RLNE3891116)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 E 34th have any available units?
309 E 34th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 309 E 34th currently offering any rent specials?
309 E 34th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 E 34th pet-friendly?
No, 309 E 34th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 309 E 34th offer parking?
No, 309 E 34th does not offer parking.
Does 309 E 34th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 E 34th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 E 34th have a pool?
No, 309 E 34th does not have a pool.
Does 309 E 34th have accessible units?
No, 309 E 34th does not have accessible units.
Does 309 E 34th have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 E 34th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 E 34th have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 E 34th does not have units with air conditioning.
