Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3075 Esperanza Crossing

3075 Esperanza Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

3075 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
yoga
clubhouse
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
Can you see yourself sunbathing by a saltwater pool and waterfall, hosting killer barbecues on a sundeck lounge, or greeting the morning sun with an outdoor yoga session? We certainly can. And at your new home in this deluxe apartment building, you dont even need to leave the property to enjoy these perks. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.
This spacious one-bedroom/one-bathroom unit covers 702 sf and comes fully furnished with plush bedding, stainless steel appliances, curated artwork, and a Smart TV. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 Esperanza Crossing have any available units?
3075 Esperanza Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3075 Esperanza Crossing have?
Some of 3075 Esperanza Crossing's amenities include stainless steel, pool, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 Esperanza Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
3075 Esperanza Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 Esperanza Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 3075 Esperanza Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 3075 Esperanza Crossing offer parking?
No, 3075 Esperanza Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 3075 Esperanza Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 Esperanza Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 Esperanza Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 3075 Esperanza Crossing has a pool.
Does 3075 Esperanza Crossing have accessible units?
No, 3075 Esperanza Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 Esperanza Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 Esperanza Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.

