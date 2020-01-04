3075 Esperanza Crossing

Amenities

stainless steel pool yoga clubhouse bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill yoga

Can you see yourself sunbathing by a saltwater pool and waterfall, hosting killer barbecues on a sundeck lounge, or greeting the morning sun with an outdoor yoga session? We certainly can. And at your new home in this deluxe apartment building, you dont even need to leave the property to enjoy these perks. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This spacious one-bedroom/one-bathroom unit covers 702 sf and comes fully furnished with plush bedding, stainless steel appliances, curated artwork, and a Smart TV. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.