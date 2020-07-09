All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:41 PM

306 W. 35th St.

306 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 East 35th Street, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
UT PRE-LEASE: 2009 Remodeled 6 Bed / 3 Bath, Wood & Stained Concrete Floors, Custom High End Kitchen and Bathrooms, Just North of UT - This 2009 completely remodeled home is located about 9 blocks north of the University of Texas. The home features large dining room at entrance, high end kitchen featuring granite counters, stone backsplash, and stainless appliances. The living room features hardwood floors, high ceilings with great windows, covered patio off rear of home. Bedrooms all have wood or concrete floors and larger rooms for comfortable living. The bathrooms are fabulously designed with lots of space for functional everyday use. Home does have a utility room with full size washer/dryer and off street parking. Also, it is a easy walk to the bus stop and many restaurants. No dogs permitted.

Available August

Call Michael Said at 512-789-6543 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE2610688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 W. 35th St. have any available units?
306 W. 35th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 W. 35th St. have?
Some of 306 W. 35th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 W. 35th St. currently offering any rent specials?
306 W. 35th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 W. 35th St. pet-friendly?
No, 306 W. 35th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 306 W. 35th St. offer parking?
Yes, 306 W. 35th St. offers parking.
Does 306 W. 35th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 W. 35th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 W. 35th St. have a pool?
No, 306 W. 35th St. does not have a pool.
Does 306 W. 35th St. have accessible units?
No, 306 W. 35th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 306 W. 35th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 W. 35th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

