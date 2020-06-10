Rent Calculator
306 East 30th
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM
306 East 30th
306 30th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
306 30th St, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ACROSS FROM SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING. remodeled studio with washer/dryer Murphy bed and all new appliances - remodeled studio with washer/dryer Murphy bed and all new appliances
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4372688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 East 30th have any available units?
306 East 30th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 306 East 30th currently offering any rent specials?
306 East 30th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 East 30th pet-friendly?
No, 306 East 30th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 306 East 30th offer parking?
No, 306 East 30th does not offer parking.
Does 306 East 30th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 East 30th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 East 30th have a pool?
No, 306 East 30th does not have a pool.
Does 306 East 30th have accessible units?
No, 306 East 30th does not have accessible units.
Does 306 East 30th have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 East 30th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 East 30th have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 East 30th does not have units with air conditioning.
