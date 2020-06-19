306 E William Cannon Dr

Amenities

Ancient prophets and future teller people have often foretold of a place so wonderful and luxuriously Austin (whatever that means at the time) that it would be celebrated throughout the lands. Well, it's now here. With a sweet pool, modern stainless steel appliances and other fancy stuff, you'll feel like you're some weird funky Austin style Julius Caesar type king or something. It doesn't have to make sense, just come check it out!



Apartment Amenities



Laminate Wood Flooring



Granite Counter Tops



Designer Tile Backsplashes



Contemporary Fixtures



Fenced Backyards



Attached Garage



Stainless Steel Appliances



Private Balconies



Washer/Dryer



Community Amenities



Resort Style Pool



Business Center



Controlled Access/Gated



BBQ/Picnic Area



Fitness Center



Bark Park



Dog Wash Station



Garages Available



Covered Parking Available



