Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Ancient prophets and future teller people have often foretold of a place so wonderful and luxuriously Austin (whatever that means at the time) that it would be celebrated throughout the lands. Well, it's now here. With a sweet pool, modern stainless steel appliances and other fancy stuff, you'll feel like you're some weird funky Austin style Julius Caesar type king or something. It doesn't have to make sense, just come check it out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Laminate Wood Flooring
Granite Counter Tops
Designer Tile Backsplashes
Contemporary Fixtures
Fenced Backyards
Attached Garage
Stainless Steel Appliances
Private Balconies
Washer/Dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort Style Pool
Business Center
Controlled Access/Gated
BBQ/Picnic Area
Fitness Center
Bark Park
Dog Wash Station
Garages Available
Covered Parking Available