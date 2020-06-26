Rent Calculator
305 W 39th Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM
305 W 39th Street
305 East 39th Street
·
No Longer Available
305 East 39th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (29958)
Austin Apartment Specialists
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 W 39th Street have any available units?
305 W 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 305 W 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 W 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 W 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 W 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 305 W 39th Street offer parking?
No, 305 W 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 W 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 W 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 W 39th Street have a pool?
No, 305 W 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 W 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 W 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 W 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 W 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 W 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 W 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
