All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 305 North Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
305 North Meadows Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

305 North Meadows Drive

305 Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
305 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 North Meadows Drive have?
Some of 305 North Meadows Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 North Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 305 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 North Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin