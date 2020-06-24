All apartments in Austin
305 North Meadows Drive

305 N Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

305 N Meadows Dr, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 North Meadows Drive have any available units?
305 North Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 North Meadows Drive have?
Some of 305 North Meadows Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 North Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 North Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 North Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 North Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 North Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 North Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 305 North Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 North Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 North Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 North Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
