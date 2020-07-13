Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

305 Flats is a tight-knit, beautiful apartment community located in the heart of Hyde Park. You will love living minutes from downtown, as well as all of the exciting activities and events the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.Conveniently located at 305 West 35th Street, near major bus lines for commuters and the UT Campus Shuttle, our pet-friendly community is within walking distance to grocery stores, shops, entertainment and dining options.Our spacious studio apartments feature designer touches, such as faux-wood flooring throughout, oversized, walk-in closets, extra storage space, ceiling fans, in-unit washers and dryers, and upgraded appliances in fully equipped kitchens. Disability-accessible units are available. Residents can enjoy a beautifully landscaped courtyard, on-site laundry and parking for added convenience.305 Flats is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book your tour today!