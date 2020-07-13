All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

305 Flats

305 35th St · (512) 361-4193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 35th St, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$960

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$960

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$960

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 305 Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
305 Flats is a tight-knit, beautiful apartment community located in the heart of Hyde Park. You will love living minutes from downtown, as well as all of the exciting activities and events the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.Conveniently located at 305 West 35th Street, near major bus lines for commuters and the UT Campus Shuttle, our pet-friendly community is within walking distance to grocery stores, shops, entertainment and dining options.Our spacious studio apartments feature designer touches, such as faux-wood flooring throughout, oversized, walk-in closets, extra storage space, ceiling fans, in-unit washers and dryers, and upgraded appliances in fully equipped kitchens. Disability-accessible units are available. Residents can enjoy a beautifully landscaped courtyard, on-site laundry and parking for added convenience.305 Flats is professionally managed, and our on-site management and maintenance team is dedicated to providing excellent resident service to make your life easy and carefree. Whether you are a student or professional, its the perfect place to call home. Book your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required or included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: On a case by case basis
Parking Details: Permit Parking - one permit per lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Flats have any available units?
305 Flats has 3 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Flats have?
Some of 305 Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Flats currently offering any rent specials?
305 Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Flats is pet friendly.
Does 305 Flats offer parking?
Yes, 305 Flats offers parking.
Does 305 Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Flats have a pool?
No, 305 Flats does not have a pool.
Does 305 Flats have accessible units?
Yes, 305 Flats has accessible units.
Does 305 Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Flats has units with dishwashers.
