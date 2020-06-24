All apartments in Austin
304 East 34th Street Unit 2C
304 East 34th Street Unit 2C

304 E 34th St · No Longer Available
Location

304 E 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UT PRE LEASE: Charming North Campus apartment complex, 2 bed / 2 bath, multiple units available. - Charming North Campus apartment complex, multiple units available. Updated two bedroom and two bath apartments. Remodeled kitchen comes with black appliances, granite counter tops, and colorful backsplash. Spacious living room with vinyl wood flooring. No pets allowed!

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE4722441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C have any available units?
304 East 34th Street Unit 2C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C currently offering any rent specials?
304 East 34th Street Unit 2C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C pet-friendly?
No, 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C offer parking?
No, 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C does not offer parking.
Does 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C have a pool?
No, 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C does not have a pool.
Does 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C have accessible units?
No, 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 East 34th Street Unit 2C does not have units with air conditioning.
