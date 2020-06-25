Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 303 West 35th St #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
303 West 35th St #204
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
303 West 35th St #204
303 W 35th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
303 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
303 West 35th St #204 Available 08/06/20 1/1 Condo - Hyde Park - Great location! Condo with wood floors and very spacious. Includes washer/dryer and parking. **August Prelease Only**
(RLNE1856076)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 West 35th St #204 have any available units?
303 West 35th St #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 303 West 35th St #204 currently offering any rent specials?
303 West 35th St #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 West 35th St #204 pet-friendly?
No, 303 West 35th St #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 303 West 35th St #204 offer parking?
Yes, 303 West 35th St #204 offers parking.
Does 303 West 35th St #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 West 35th St #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 West 35th St #204 have a pool?
No, 303 West 35th St #204 does not have a pool.
Does 303 West 35th St #204 have accessible units?
No, 303 West 35th St #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 West 35th St #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 West 35th St #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 West 35th St #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 West 35th St #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass
Austin, TX 78660
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin