All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
303 E 52nd
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:53 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
303 E 52nd
303 East 52nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
303 East 52nd Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 E 52nd have any available units?
303 E 52nd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 303 E 52nd currently offering any rent specials?
303 E 52nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E 52nd pet-friendly?
No, 303 E 52nd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 303 E 52nd offer parking?
No, 303 E 52nd does not offer parking.
Does 303 E 52nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 E 52nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E 52nd have a pool?
No, 303 E 52nd does not have a pool.
Does 303 E 52nd have accessible units?
No, 303 E 52nd does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E 52nd have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 E 52nd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 E 52nd have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 E 52nd does not have units with air conditioning.
