302 W 38th St

RESERVE EARLY TO LOCK-IN THE RATE. Price, Location, and Value at it's best. 1-car parking permit, gas, and trash are inclusive as added bonus. Well-laid out 1BR/1BA interiors make it comfortable to study and live on your own. Cook in your own kitchen, host dinner with a friend, and have your own living room at an affordable rent. The floor plan may be spacious to share with another person. Hyde Park Court apartments are located on both Capitol Metro and U.T. shuttle bus routes. Situated just blocks from the University of Texas at Austin in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood. Also known as north university/campus area. For UT students, this is an alternative to the west campus student apartments as it is quieter and less traffic. It boasts inviting tree-lined streets that beckon residents out for a stroll or bike ride to the neighborhood parks, cafes, shops, theatre. All floor plans are open kitchens with pass-through bars, gas cooking, large closets, and ceiling fans. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.



** $1,295/mo for 2BR/1BA (695 sq ft)