Austin, TX
302 W 38th St
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:57 AM

302 W 38th St

302 West 38th Street · (512) 499-8013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 West 38th Street, Austin, TX 78705
Hyde Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
media room
The Westside Group (512) 499-8013 / westsidegroup.com
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR SCHOOL YEAR 2020.

RESERVE EARLY TO LOCK-IN THE RATE. Price, Location, and Value at it's best. 1-car parking permit, gas, and trash are inclusive as added bonus. Well-laid out 1BR/1BA interiors make it comfortable to study and live on your own. Cook in your own kitchen, host dinner with a friend, and have your own living room at an affordable rent. The floor plan may be spacious to share with another person. Hyde Park Court apartments are located on both Capitol Metro and U.T. shuttle bus routes. Situated just blocks from the University of Texas at Austin in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood. Also known as north university/campus area. For UT students, this is an alternative to the west campus student apartments as it is quieter and less traffic. It boasts inviting tree-lined streets that beckon residents out for a stroll or bike ride to the neighborhood parks, cafes, shops, theatre. All floor plans are open kitchens with pass-through bars, gas cooking, large closets, and ceiling fans. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

** $1,295/mo for 2BR/1BA (695 sq ft)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 W 38th St have any available units?
302 W 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 W 38th St have?
Some of 302 W 38th St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 W 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
302 W 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 W 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 302 W 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 302 W 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 302 W 38th St does offer parking.
Does 302 W 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 W 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 W 38th St have a pool?
No, 302 W 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 302 W 38th St have accessible units?
No, 302 W 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 302 W 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 W 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
