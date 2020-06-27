302 W 35th St

Amenities
Gorgeous 1920s Craftsman home in North University neighborhood. Features 2 large, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, original wood floors, built-ins, tranquil fenced-in backyard, and sprinkler system. Home is partially furnished, including a large-screen TV, buffet and cupboard. One block from Guadalupe - walk to Wheatsville, Spiderhouse, coffee, restaurants, and Hemphill Park. Public transportation. Owner pays 1/4 of electric and water, and uses the garage apartment in back once a month.
Security deposit $2495. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Please call us at 512-910-4408 or email us to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.