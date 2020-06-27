All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:05 PM

302 W 35th St

302 35th St · No Longer Available
Location

302 35th St, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1920s Craftsman home in North University neighborhood. Features 2 large, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, original wood floors, built-ins, tranquil fenced-in backyard, and sprinkler system. Home is partially furnished, including a large-screen TV, buffet and cupboard. One block from Guadalupe - walk to Wheatsville, Spiderhouse, coffee, restaurants, and Hemphill Park. Public transportation. Owner pays 1/4 of electric and water, and uses the garage apartment in back once a month.

Security deposit $2495. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Please call us at 512-910-4408 or email us to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 W 35th St have any available units?
302 W 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 W 35th St have?
Some of 302 W 35th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 W 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
302 W 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 W 35th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 W 35th St is pet friendly.
Does 302 W 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 302 W 35th St offers parking.
Does 302 W 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 W 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 W 35th St have a pool?
No, 302 W 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 302 W 35th St have accessible units?
No, 302 W 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 302 W 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 W 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
