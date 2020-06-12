Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
302 E Grady Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
302 E Grady Drive
302 Grady Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
302 Grady Dr, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with lots of living areas and a pool in the backyard! Renters Warehouse charges $7 monthly reporting fee on all managed properties.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 E Grady Drive have any available units?
302 E Grady Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 302 E Grady Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 E Grady Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E Grady Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 E Grady Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 302 E Grady Drive offer parking?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have a pool?
Yes, 302 E Grady Drive has a pool.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
