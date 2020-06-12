All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 302 E Grady Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
302 E Grady Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 E Grady Drive

302 Grady Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

302 Grady Dr, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with lots of living areas and a pool in the backyard! Renters Warehouse charges $7 monthly reporting fee on all managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E Grady Drive have any available units?
302 E Grady Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 302 E Grady Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 E Grady Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E Grady Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 E Grady Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 302 E Grady Drive offer parking?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have a pool?
Yes, 302 E Grady Drive has a pool.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 E Grady Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 E Grady Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin