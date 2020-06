Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Modern 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in West Campus - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/U2xp8nn2KZs <<<<



Spacious & modern 2/2 at the gated Guadalupe 31 Condos. Open floorplan with stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and garden tubs. Just 4 blocks to UT! Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy. This is a MUST SEE!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage (2 assigned parking spots)

NEIGHBORHOOD: West Campus

YEAR BUILT: 2006



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Close Distance to UT & bus lines

- Close to restaurants and shopping.

- No Carpet! New wood plank flooring throughout!

- Walk-in Closet!

- Washer and Dryer provided as a courtesy!

- Great Location!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



