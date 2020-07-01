Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 3013 Centrum Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
3013 Centrum Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:04 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3013 Centrum Drive
3013 Centrum Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3013 Centrum Drive, Austin, TX 78754
Amenities
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 one story home with open/airy layout, stainless appliances, a bonus office/dining room, and no rear neighbors! Easy showing!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3013 Centrum Drive have any available units?
3013 Centrum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 3013 Centrum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Centrum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Centrum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Centrum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Centrum Drive offer parking?
No, 3013 Centrum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Centrum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Centrum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Centrum Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Centrum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Centrum Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Centrum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Centrum Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Centrum Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Centrum Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Centrum Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass
Austin, TX 78660
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Tambaleo 2208
2208 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin